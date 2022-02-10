EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a reported carjacking in Evansville, which the victim says ended with him being shot a short time later in Henderson County.

It started around 2 a.m. Thursday near Hwy 41 and Riverside Dr in Evansville.

According to an EPD Sergeant, the victim says that’s where he was carjacked. He says the suspect got into the vehicle and forced him to drive to a location along Hwy 60 in Henderson County near Corydon.

The victim says he was then shot in the leg and forced out of the vehicle as the suspect drove off.

The victim was able to track down help and was brought to an Evansville hospital to be treated.

There is currently no information on the suspect.

Anyone with information should call police.