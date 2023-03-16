HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police have charged two Evansville men with corrupt business influence, professional gambling and promoting professional gambling.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Gaming Control Division of the Indiana Gaming Commission initiated a criminal investigation in January of 2022 into an illegal poker operation in Evansville by Edward Hill, 53, and Mark Edge, 41. The affidavit also says Hill was employed as a table games floor supervisor at Bally’s Casino.

Authorities say Hill organized weekly poker games held in an office building in the 600 block of Weinbach Avenue for several years, but weekly attendance increased when Bally’s closed the poker room in the year 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. On April 5, 2022, Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at the office and seized samples of poker chips, playing cards and notebook and ledger sheets relating to the illegal poker operation. Officers seized $9,240 and $13,182 in poker proceedings.

Hill was arrested on Wednesday, and transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center. Edge currently has a warrant for his arrest.