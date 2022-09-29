EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police say a man is in custody on Thursday after a car chase ended in a cornfield near Waterworks and Weinbach.

An Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a man for speeding around 1 p.m. on Vann Avenue, but police say the man sped away. Police terminated the pursuit, but say they later found the man and the car in a field on Weinbach.

Police say the man attempted to drive away, but his car was on fire, so he got out and ran a short distance before he was arrested. A farmer working in the field cut a fire break between the car and the rest of the cornfield to keep the fire from spreading.

No names have been released at this time.