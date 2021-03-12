Police chase ends when driver crashes into restaurant dumpster

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – An allegedly very drunk man crashed into a dumpster behind the Buffalo Wild Wings on Green River Road, and told police he wasn’t driving the car. Police say he was the only person in the vehicle and nobody ran away after the crash.

Newburgh Police were first alerted about a white four door car that ran a stop sign and almost hit somebody who then called 9-1-1 around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities began following the vehicle and were able to identify the driver as Victor Wells, 26. They ended the pursuit near the county line with Vanderburgh County because Wells was allegedly driving 100 mph. Officers then notified Evansville authorities.

Minutes later, Evansville Police saw Wells’ vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Green River Road near Lincoln. Officers began following the car and say Wells continued to drive recklessly, and even drove over the curb onto the grass in front of Denny’s. That’s when they activated emergency lights and sirens.

Officers say after crossing several more streets, Wells crashed into a concrete yellow pole and crashed into a dumpster behind Buffalo Wild Wings. Officers then arrested Wells. During the arrest, officers say Wells was very argumentative, slurring his speech, and often speaking incoherently. According to a police report, Wells told officers, “Only thing you got on me is someone grabbed me up from behind, told me in the car and said let’s go.”

A blood test at the hospital revealed Wells BAC was 0.295. He faces several charges, including reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest.

