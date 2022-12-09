HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Central City.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration plate just before midnight. KSP says the vehicle began to flee and led the trooper on a a pursuit through Central City that came to an end outside of South Carrolton.

KSP says the vehicle was driven by Aubrey Gunn, 41, of White Plains, and Andrea Conrad, 31, of Nebo, was a passenger inside. Both Gunn and Conrad had outstanding warrants for their arrest out of Hopkins County. According to a release, Gunn was found to be under the influence and in possession of suspected drugs, and both Gunn and Conrad were convicted felons in possession of a firearm.

Gunn was arrested and charged with multiple traffic and misdemeanor offenses as well as the following:

Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle)

DUI 2nd offense (aggravating circumstances)

Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine, firearm enhanced)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Conrad was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Central City Police Department assisted in the investigation.