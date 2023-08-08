HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin announced he is endorsing Democrat Stephanie Terry in her bid for Evansville mayor.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Bolin cited Terry’s support as a county council member for a more than 30% salary increase for sheriff’s deputies. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced his support for Republican Natalie Rasher and has campaigned for her. Bolin has been Winnecke’s pick for police chief since he came into office.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Bolin and Rasher, but we have not heard back. Mayor Winnecke said he is unavailable for comment.