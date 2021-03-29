Police conducting school bus safety patrols this spring

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are ramping up enforcement this spring to protect students taking the bus to and from school. Officers will be positioned along bus stops and routes watching for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving behavior.

High-visibility patrols will be conducted in the morning and afternoon along routes identified by local bus drivers and school transportation officials. While officers will be focusing on stop-arm violations, they will also be on the lookout for speeding and distracted driving.

In Indiana, it’s against the law for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. The only exception is motorists who are on a highway that is divided by a barrier are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.