EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Grove Street in Evansville after someone reported they found a grenade Monday.

The man said it made it through his yard’s shredder then it was noticed by a worker.

Officers say they were able to safely dispose of the grenade.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)