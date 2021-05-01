Police: Driver under influence of several drugs arrested after crash

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – A Chandler woman is in jail after hospital tests showed she had been under the influence of several drugs when her car crashed early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of US 231 and Baden Strasse around 5:30 a.m. Police say Dezza Renee Kemper, 37, appeared to be under the influence.

Kemper’s vehicle was towed from the crash site. Police say marijuana, paraphernalia, and psilocybin were found during an inventory of the vehicle.

Kemper was taken to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for THC, ecstasy, methamphetamine, and amphetamines. She was then taken to the Dubois County Jail, where she is charged with possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.