GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — According to police, an 82-year-old Greenville woman lost her life earlier this month after being involved in a fatal car accident.

Authorities say the morning of November 1, the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1400 block of KY 181 South.

Authorities believe a 2002 Honda Civic, driven by Bessie Milam, left the road and struck a tree. The Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office pronounced Milam deceased at the scene.

Police are unsure why her car left the roadway. Greenville Fire Department, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Muhlenberg EMS also responded to the scene.