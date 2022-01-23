Police: Escaped inmate found in Kentucky middle school

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Sunday morning, Greenville Police say reports came in that an inmate escaped the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. After finding an unsecured door at the former South Middle School on Pritchett Drive, police tell us they determined that Dallas Ferguson, 22, of Frankfort, was possibly inside the building.

Law enforcement officials say that multiple agencies surrounded and searched the building, looking for the inmate. According to police reports, the school principal viewed security footage and determined Ferguson changed clothes and was potentially hiding in the ceiling near the front office.

After the Greenville Fire Department set up a ladder into the ceiling, officials say Ferguson came down from an open ceiling tile and surrendered.

Ferguson was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft By Unlawful Taking. Law enforcement officials say he was additionally charged with Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree for threatening a Jail employee with physical harm after he was returned to jail.

The Kentucky State Police is reportedly investigating the escape from the detention center.