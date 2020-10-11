Police: Evansville home shot, owner uncooperative

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Linwood Ave., near Tepe Park. The call came in at 9:36 Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings in front of the house.

Officers saw bullet holes in one of the home’s front windows, but they were not able to contact anyone inside.

Police say the homeowner arrived shortly after and was uncooperative with officers.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: