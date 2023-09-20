HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after he allegedly fled from Indiana State Police on Wednesday.

According to a release from ISP, a trooper patrolling State Road 64 near Meridian Road attempted to stop a vehicle just before 9 a.m. for traveling over 90 miles per hour. Authorities say the driver refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed before turning onto County Road 550 south and then north on County Road 100 east. Authorities say the driver also disregarded a stop sign at County Road 475 South and continued traveling toward Meridian Road.

Authorities say the driver attempted to turn south onto Meridian Road, but the vehicle rolled over. The driver, identified by authorities as Henry DeWeese, 57, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for minor injuries. After his release, DeWeese was charged with the following:

Resisting law enforcement – Felony

Habitual traffic violator – Felony

Reckless driving

DeWeese is currently being held on bond in the Pike County Jail.