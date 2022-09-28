EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday after police say an 18-month-old he was watching died.

According to a release, police were dispatched to Deaconess on Tuesday morning for an unresponsive 18-month-old who was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler but were unsuccessful. Detectives then began an investigation into the death.

Police say the child’s mother arranged for Tavion D. Cobb, 21, to watch her son on Monday. According to police, Cobb informed the mother on Tuesday morning of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Police say the infant was returned to the mother unresponsive, and she drove him to the emergency room.

Police say through their investigation, it was determined the toddler suffered severe physical injuries while in the guardianship of Cobb causing his death. Cobb was arrested on Wednesday and booked on the following charges:

Murder

Neglect of a dependent causing death

Neglect of a dependent causing death (Medical)

Failure to appear warrant

An autopsy is scheduled through the Vanderburgh County Coroner.