HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was charged with several drug related offenses following an early morning traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Steven Stevens, 39, was stopped by police just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of east Tennessee and north Heidelbach for not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. Police say Stevens stopped abruptly on the wrong side of the road and he did not follow directions to open his door. Stevens reportedly admitted to police that he did not have insurance, and he was asked to step out of the vehicle while it was being towed.

Police say they found a clear plastic bag in Stevens’ pocket containing a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC and had a field weight of 8.76 grams. Stevens admitted to police it was marijuana, and he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found the following items inside of a backpack:

A Dollar General bag containing a green leafy substance that field tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids with a field weight of 97.5 grams

A bag containing a green leafy substance that field tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids and had a field weight of 46.95 grams

A grinder with a green leafy residue inside

Three multi-colored containers containing a white crystal like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl and had a field weight of .97 grams and two pills identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance

Two cell phones inside of a sock

Stevens told police the bag belonged to people he gives rides to that left it in his vehicle. Stevens claimed he did not know their name, but only that they went by “Hillbilly” and “Country”. Stevens said he dropped one of them off at a gas station approximately 20 minutes before he was pulled over.

Stevens was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Dealing schedule I,II,III controlled substance

Possessing schedule I,II,III,IV,V

Possession of paraphernalia

Traffic-Operating without insurance/Prior

Traffic-Disregard stop sign

Police say Stevens had a prior convictions for operating without insurance and possession of paraphernalia.