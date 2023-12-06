HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former employee of the Vanderburgh County Assessor’s Office was arrested after authorities say he breached the assessor’s website and intentionally caused damages to the site’s functionality.

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted to the breach on January 26 following multiple complaints to the assessor’s office saying the website was malfunctioning. The office’s IT department discovered the website’s map viewer had been altered causing the issues.

Fluty said the damage to the website required around 80 hours of dedicated work hours to troubleshoot the issue, and a third party company was contracted. An invoice from a third party company was sent for $3,125.

According to an affidavit, the IT department discovered an email associated with former employee Scott Hunt, 51, was logged in during the breach. County Assessor Bill Fluty confirmed Hunt was employed as an IT member, and part of his job was monitoring the website.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Scott Hunt’s residence on March 20, and seized multiple computers, hard drives, storage drives and Hunt’s personal cell phone. An affidavit lists text messages from Hunt where he discusses the attack on the website.

In one of these text messages, Hunt writes: “I made stuff go away”. On January 3, after receiving a text from one of his contacts discussing how Hunt “made the map disappear”, Hunt replied: “I regret doing it. Wish I would have just put some stuff about bill [sic] in the disclaimer page to see how long it would sit there until somebody found it. Still kind of worried they might try to pull some legal [expletive] on me.”

Hunt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on the following charges:

Offense against other computer users; Denial of Services (Two counts)

Offense against intellectual property-data, computer program

Computer trespass

Criminal mischief

He has since been released on bond.