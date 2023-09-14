HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after authorities say he pointed a crossbow at officers.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 1500 block of North Roosevelt just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, officers say they were met by Kevin Rausch, 46, who raised a crossbow and pointed it at them. Officers drew their guns and told Rausch to drop the weapon. After a short stand off, police say Rausch complied.

Rausch was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.