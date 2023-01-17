HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a man is in jail after firing an officer’s stun gun while resisting law enforcement on Monday.

According to an affidavit, an EPD officer stopped Robert Medlock, 43, for failing to come to a complete stop on his bicycle for a stop sign and failure to signal a northbound turn onto Fourth Avenue from Florida Street. Police say Medlock allowed the officer to check his pockets and the officer found a white crystal-like substance that he identified as methamphetamine.

The officer said he attempted to place Medlock in handcuffs, but Medlock tried running away. The officer drew his stun gun and attempted to use it on Medlock to gain control, but the officer said the weapon was unsuccessful and Medlock began kicking the officer in the face. According to the affidavit, Medlock fought for control of the stun gun and was able to fire it into the officer’s right ear with both prongs, and was able to cycle it three times before the prongs could be removed.

Police say Medlock began to run away on foot, and entered into a detached garage in the 1100 block of Georgia Street where he armed himself with an axe and blocked the door. Police say there were three other people inside the garage who attempted to disarm Medlock while officers made entry.

Officers say they were able to get Medlock on the ground, but he continued to be non-compliant. Police say they learned that Medlock had an active felony parole warrant.

Medlock was booked in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on an outstanding parole warrant and the following charges:

Battery on a law enforcement (2 counts)

Disarming a law enforcement officer

Resisting law enforcement (2 counts)

Burglary

Confinement

Possession of methamphetamine

Obstruction of justice

Battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the affidavit, the officer that attempted to stop Medlock sustained two puncture wounds on his ear as well as a cut on his neck, a contusion on his right hand, a laceration on his right index finger and tongue and a chipped tooth. Another officer sustained a laceration on his left hand while attempting to place Medlock into a transport wagon. One of the three people inside the garage who attempted to disarm Medlock was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injury is unknown.