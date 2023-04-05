HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two men were arrested after Evansville Police say one threw a loaded gun from a car and another fled after being stopped.

Donald Freeman and Antonio Adams were stopped on Tuesday for a traffic violation shortly after a gun was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Bedford Avenue. When officers stopped the vehicle, they said Freeman threw the gun out a window and Adams ran from the scene.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Narcotics were also reportedly found inside the vehicle. Freeman is facing the following charges:

Weapon – Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Theft of a firearm

Controlled substance – Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Controlled substance – Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV

Adams is charged with two counts of possession and one count for resisting arrest. Both men are being held without bond.