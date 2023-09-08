HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Detectives with the Evansville Police Department say the shooting in the 700 block of North Green River Road was a road rage related incident.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Witnesses told police the suspect ran up to a vehicle and fired several rounds at the driver while it was stopped on the service road leading out of Shoe Carnival Towne Centre.

Police say the victim was attempting to turn onto Green River Road, when a dark-colored SUV ran a stop sign and cut off the victim’s vehicle. Authorities say the victim honked and yelled at the driver of the dark-colored SUV. The SUV’s driver reportedly parked in a nearby lot, and approached the victim’s window. Police say after exchanging words, the SUV’s driver pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the car.

Police say the suspect ran back into the SUV and left the scene. The suspect has not been identified, but authorities say he had a cast on one arm and it appeared there was at least one other person inside the SUV.

The victim sustained several gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder area as well as his knee and arm. One of the four passengers in the victim’s vehicle was also reportedly grazed and the two were transported to a hospital. The passenger’s injuries were described as non-serious, and the driver is expected to survive.