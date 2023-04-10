HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly shooting at her girlfriend.

Police responded to the 1600 block of East Michigan and said two individuals admitted to getting into an argument earlier that day. According to police, Robin Armour, 23, said she fired a round at the victim and then fled the scene. Police found a bullet hole and a shell casing in the apartment.

Armour was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. She’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center without bond.