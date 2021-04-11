Police: Evansville woman arrested for trying to run officer off the road

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she attempted to run an officer off the road and ram his vehicle.

Around 4:32 a.m. Saturday, police witnessed a pickup truck with no headlights traveling southbound in the center of the lanes on S Green Street. They attempted to pull the driver over at Chestnut Street, but the driver refused to stop.

Police located the vehicle in the 400 block of 2nd Street, where they say the driver took off heading east. According to police, the driver then tried to run an officer off the road and attempted to ram his vehicle. The driver then turned around and fled back toward Green Street.

Police deployed spike strips that punctured both front tires of the pickup truck. The driver eventually stopped in the 300 block of N Green Street, where she was arrested.

Starla Cobb, 61, of Evansville, faces several charges, including failure to illuminate head lamps, evading police, wanton endangerment, and reckless driving.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)