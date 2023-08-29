HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police say her dog was found abandoned and tied to a power box without food or water.

Authorities say they found a small dog tied to a power box with minimal shade outside the CK Newsome Center at around 11:30 a.m. on August 8. Officers say the dog was barking incessantly and there was no food or water anywhere nearby.

According to an affidavit, the dog was microchipped just 7 days earlier, allowing officers to identify the dog’s owner as Chantell Meriwether, 45. Officers say they were also able to obtain security footage showing Meriwether and the dog walking towards the CK Newsome Center at around 8:45 a.m., and Meriwether walking away from the CK Newsome Center without the dog approximately 15 minutes later.

Meriwether was arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal on Monday. Authorities note Meriwether had a prior conviction for animal cruelty in 2018. Meriwether was also charged in 2019 after her grandson reportedly drank up to four ounces of peach schnapps.

Authorities say the dog was collected by Animal Control.