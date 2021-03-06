Police: EWSU company vehicle’s tires slashed on Evansville’s East Side

A technician with Raben said the tires appeared to be slashed by a Phillips screwdriver.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – For a second week in a row, Evansville Police are investigating reports of slashed tires.

According to a media report, the tires of at least three vehicles were slashed overnight Thursday, including an Evansville Water Sewer Utility truck.

A technician with Raben said the EWSU truck’s tires appeared to be slashed by a Phillips screwdriver.

The three vehicles were parked in the 8100 and 8400 blocks of Lincoln Avenue on the city’s East Side when the incidents occurred.

Anyone with information should contact police.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)