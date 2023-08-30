HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mount Vernon Police and deputies from the Posey County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a misdemeanor warrant on Tuesday. While serving the warrant, authorities say they found enough charges for 10 additional charges and the arrest of another individual.

According to a release from Mount Vernon Police, authorities served a warrant for Andrew Howe, 44, in the 300 block of east 10th street just before 11:45 p.m.. Officers knocked on the door and were met by Lisa Webster, 44, and they found Howe asleep on a couch inside the home.

While placing Howe under arrest, officers say they noticed pills laying all over the residence, white powder residue on the table and suspected marijuana. Authorities say a search of the residence revealed drug pipes, marijuana grinders, more pills, aluminum foil with methamphetamine on it as well as a jar containing additional methamphetamine and marijuana.

Howe and Webster were arrested and lodged in the Posey County Jail on the following charges:

Howe

Andrew Howe

Possession of methamphetamine – Felony

Possession of a legend drug – Felony

Possession of marijuana – Misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

Possession of a Schedule 5 narcotic – Misdemeanor

Maintaining a common nuisance – Misdemeanor

Webster

Lisa Webster

Possession of methamphetamine – Felony

Possession of marijuana – Misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

Maintaining a common nuisance – Misdemeanor

