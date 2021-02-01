Police find nine stolen credit cards after traffic stop in Jasper

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) Police say, on January 24, they uncovered a skimming operation after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags.

Police detained Yasmany Alvares Corvea, 33, of Jasper, and Jose Rodrigues Martinez, 27, of Jasper, due to being questioned in a previous incident involving stolen credit card information.

Officials say after executing a search warrant, police found nine credit cards using stolen identifiers. Detectives determined the information had been gathered with credit card skimmers on gas pumps.

Detectives reached out to the victims about their stolen card information.

Corvea and Martinez were both taken into custody. They are each charged with 12 counts of theft, 12 counts of fraud and 12 counts of fraud on a financial institution.

The Jasper Police Department recommends citizens regularly review their bank statements and keep an eye out for possible fraudulent activity.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)