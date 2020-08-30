Police: Five injured in block party shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police confirm five people were shot and injured during an incident at a block party around 1:30 early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an assault call near the intersection for Elm Street and Pride Avenue where more than 100 people had gathered. Police say an unknown suspect showed up and started shooting.

Madisonville Police Dept. Major Andy Rush said two victims, including a 14-year-old juvenile, were flown to an Evansville hospital for serious injuries. The three other individuals were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-824-2121 (ext. 2014) or 270-825-1111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)

