Police: Henderson home struck by bullets early Sunday morning

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Police are investigating after a house was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 400 block of S Adams St. around 3:45 a.m. in response to shots fired in the area.

Police say they found numerous shell casings in the area. While on the scene, the victim called to report her house had been hit by bullets. She told police the bullets went through her bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)