HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say a Henderson man assaulted two officers while being arrested in the 2300 block of Adams Lane on Thursday.

According to a release, officers responded to a disturbance call at the address just before 10:30 p.m.. Officers at the scene learned Charles Roberson, 44, had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear.

Police say Roberson resisted arrest and assaulted two officers. In addition to the warrant, Roberson was arrested on two counts of third degree assault on an officer and resisting arrest. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail.