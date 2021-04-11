Police: Impaired driver arrested after driving wrong way on US 41

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – A young man is in jail after police say he drove the wrong way on US 41. According to Indiana State Police, around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Macray Robinson, 19, of Fort Branch, was spotted driving south in the northbound passing lane on US 41 near the 38 mile-marker.

Police activated their emergency lights and utilized the southbound lanes to catch up to and pass Robinson, who they say passed five vehicles traveling north on US 41. Using the crossover at Old US 41, police blocked and shut down both northbound lanes, and Robinson came to a stop approximately 15 yards from the trooper’s patrol car.

Police say Robinson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Police say his blood alcohol was twice the legal limit.

Robinson was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he has been charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of alcohol by a minor.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)