Police: Impaired driver causes multiple vehicle crash in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville woman is facing multiple charges after a four-vehicle accident Friday night. Officers responded to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Wabash Avenue around 9 p.m.

Witnesses say Mariah Stahl, 24, sideswiped a vehicle with her car and stopped in the middle of the intersection. She was then was hit by another car, which knocked her car into a fourth vehicle.

Police say Stahl stumbled out of the car and yelled racial slurs and obscene language at officers. They say they could smell alcohol on her breath.

Court documents say Stahl admitted to drinking but refused to take a breath test.

She was arrested and faces several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)