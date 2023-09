HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an infant has died following a medical emergency in the 600 block of Sweetser Avenue on Friday.

Authorities say the infant was unresponsive and officers attempted life saving measures before the infant was transported to a hospital. EPD has now confirmed the child has died.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Eyewitness News will update this story as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story.