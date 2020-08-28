Police: infant shot in Evansville

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say an infant suffered an apparent gunshot wound on the 3900 block of Vista Drive.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way. This is a developing story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: