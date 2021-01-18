Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into parked car, two houses in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville woman is in jail after police say she crashed into parked car early Sunday morning. Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Fulton Ave.

Dispatch told police at least one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officers arrived to find four people injured.

Viola Robinson, 28, told police another vehicle cut her off and caused her to crash. Police say Robinson hit a parked car, which knocked it into another parked vehicle, before hitting a fence and two houses.

Police say Robinson failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail after a hospital evaluation. She faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with serious bodily injury. Her bond is $10,000.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)