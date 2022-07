HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Sand Lane near Commonwealth Drive on Friday.

Police say the accident happened around 1 p.m. when two vehicles crashed into each other head-on. Police say the road was closed for around three hours.

Police initially said that one person had died in the accident, but have corrected their statement to say that no one was killed in the accident.

