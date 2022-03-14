EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a car went off the side of Mount Erie Blacktop Road around 3:30 p.m.. Police say the car ended up in flood water and eventually sank.

Two witnesses tried to go into the water to save the driver, but were unsuccessful. The driver was pronounced dead. The driver’s name and a cause of death have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.