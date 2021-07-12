Police investigate property damage at Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are searching for suspects after six windows were broken at a home on Sunday.

Police responded to a report of property damage in the 1100 block of Powell Street. According to police all six windows were broken on the same side of the home and neighbors said they saw juveniles running away from the scene.

The cost to repair the damage is estimated to be around $1,300.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.