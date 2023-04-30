HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers in Morganfield say six victims had items stolen from their cars in recent prowling incidents. We’re told 14 cars in total were targeted.

In an effort to catch those responsible, officers shared photos captured by a surveillance camera Sunday morning shortly before 3 a.m.

(Courtesy: Morganfield PD)

The photos show two masked and hooded suspects going through one of the victim’s vehicles.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Jeffery Hart at the Morganfield Police Department by phone at 270-389-4357. You can also reach out to him through email at jeffhart@morganfieldpolice.com