DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile has been charged after allegedly threatening violence at a high school.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) says that on February 23, KSP was requested by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to look into threats of violence made toward Webster County High School.

KSP says that Trooper Ben Sawyer went to the high school and an initial investigation revealed that a student implied threats of violence toward the school on social media. KSP says the juvenile was detained by the school resource officer prior to Trooper Sawyer’s arrival.

KSP says the juvenile was charged with Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree. The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Sawyer, according to KSP.