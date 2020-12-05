Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital.

The Evansville Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning in the 2400 block of Ravenswood Dr. The caller told dispatch their house had been shot and the window was busted.

While officers were on their way, police say they were told by dispatch that a gunshot victim had shown up to the hospital with a wound to his hand.

According to a report, police found blood and shell casings in the street when they arrived at the scene and followed a trail of blood to another home in the same block of Ravenswood. They checked the house for other potential victims but did not find anyone else inside.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and is expected to survive his injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: