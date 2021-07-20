Police investigating after victim found shot and beaten in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police and medics were called to the 700 block of Covert Ave around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they say a victim at the scene had been shot and beaten.

According to police, the incident actually happened hours earlier, and officers are investigating whether this is related to a shots fired call in that same area around 11 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police.