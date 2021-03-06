Police investigating ATM stolen on Evansville’s West Side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating an ATM that was stolen Saturday around 4:45 a.m. from United Fidelity Bank on Evansville’s West Side.

EPD responded to an ATM alarm around the same time the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department received a BOL for a truck dragging something behind it.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a destroyed ATM with all the money cassettes taken from it. They say the truck was found a short distance from the scene with the chains still attached.

Police used a K-9 to track the area, but no suspects have been located at this time.

Police contacted the truck’s owner, who told them his truck had been stolen.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)