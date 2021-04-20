Police investigating bike theft from Sycamore Services

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville organization helping others is in need of help itself tonight. Sycamore Services says over the weekend someone drove behind their office at Weinbach and Morgan Avenues and cut the chain to two bicycles.

Sycamore says the bikes are a fan favorite, and this theft has derailed plans now that spring is here.

Sycamore supports adults and children with developmental disabilities. They say they really just want the bikes back so people can enjoy them.

Anyone who knows anything about the theft is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)