Police investigating burglary at Evansville smoke shop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a burglary at Crush Vapor & SmokeShop on Stockwell Road.

EPD says it happened early Friday morning around 1:40 a.m. Dispatch advised the an alarm came from a front door glass break. An Evansville K9 arrived on scene but the the suspects had already left.

Police say they observed the business had been ransacked and merchandise was scattered throughout the store. The caller was on scene and was able to pull up security video. The video showed three males wearing dark clothing, wearing masks, loitering around the building.

Police say the suspects appeared to be in their late teens to mid-twenties. Eventually, they grabbed what appeared to be a rock and threw it at the glass door. All three started kicking at the door and made entry. EPD says the three suspects then ran through the store grabbing random items before leaving and running away.

The K9 tracked and located several items from the store in a nearby lot just north of the business. Crime scene was called to process the scene. Anyone with info should call EPD.