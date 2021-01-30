Police investigating catalytic converter thefts at Evansville churches

Evansville Police are asking any local businesses that have experienced catalytic converter thefts to contact them.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating after two Evansville churches reported catalytic converters had been stolen from their vehicles.

The administrator of St. Matthews United Church told police Friday staff had tried to use their van and found it inoperable. That’s when they discovered the catalytic converter had been cut from the van. They said prior to that the van was last used January 18 without issue.

New Horizon Fellowship Church also reported that two catalytic converters had been cut from their church trucks overnight. They believe it happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)