Police: Bomb threat called in to Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after they say a bomb threat was called in to Eastland Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene just after 1 p.m. Police say after searching the building, no hazardous device was located.

According to police, someone called the mall’s security phone from a blocked number and stated “There is a bomb in the building.” The reporter told police he believed he recognized the caller’s voice, but the caller refused to answer any further questions and hung up.

