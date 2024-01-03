HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating after nearly 400 gallons of gasoline were reportedly drained from gas tanks at a maintenance building belonging to the Thunderbolt Pass Golf Course.

According to a media report, employees at the building reported a strong smell of gasoline on Tuesday around noon, and later found a large fuel spillage near two large tanks behind the building. Authorities say a small rubber hose still had fuel coming out of it when employees discovered the loss.

The tank was nearly empty when employees found the spill. Officials estimate there had been approximately 400 gallons of fuel in the tank.

Police say the incident likely happened between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The incident is being investigated as criminal mischief.