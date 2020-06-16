Police investigating multiple shootings, some deadly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Six shootings in four weeks has left four people dead in Evansville since Memorial Day.

Evansville police say when the weather gets warmer they tend to see an uptick in crime, but with six shootings in four weeks they’re worried this is a sign of a larger increase.

“I wouldn’t say this is normal. This seems like it is excessive,” Nick Winsett with EPD says.

Alex Burton, the Evansville City Council President, says, unfortunately, this is common, “summer after summer we’re losing youth, we’re losing people in general prematurely and for what?”

Larry Merriweather, Mariah Strother, Keijaun Baker, and Keyonja Barnes.Four young people killed because of gun violence.



Burton explains two of the shootings happened not far from his doorstep, “it hasn’t been easy at all. And to make it even more real, the shooting on the street happen two doors down from where I live. And at the gas station, one of my family members held one of the victims of the violence in their arms.”

The ward he represents has seen the impact of gun violence but it stretched beyond these streets.

“The Fourth Ward is not the wild wild west and it’s not necessarily just the fourth ward. It’s the entire city. It’s this culture of just gun violence that exists in general,” Burton says.

The EPD crime map shows more than 30 reports of shots fired in the last seven days. Not all of them have been confirmed as an actual shooting.

Burton says change needs to happen and he is dedicated to seeing it through,”I don’t take it lightly. I don’t care if people call me radical or not there are some things that have to change and frankly they are going to change.”

Anyone with information on any crime in Evansville should reach out to EPD.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

