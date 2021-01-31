Police investigating pedestrian hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating another hit and run involving a pedestrian Saturday evening. The victim told police he was using the east side sidewalk heading south on Green River Rd near Covert Ave. just after 6 p.m.

The victim said he stopped to look for traffic before crossing Covert and didn’t see anyone coming. He said he was hit by a vehicle heading west on Covert when he began to cross and he fell. He told police the driver stopped after he was hit, but as he laid in the street the suspect began to drive forward again, forcing the victim to roll out of the way to avoid being hit again.

The victim complained of pain but refused medical treatment. He told police the driver turned and headed north on Green River Rd.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)