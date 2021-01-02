Police investigating possible explosions heard in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) Police in Huntingburg are investigating reports of loud explosions in the area.

Officers were called to the intersection of 1st St and Chestnut St Friday around 10 p.m. but were unable to find anything. Neighbors said they heard a very loud boom and saw a pickup truck leaving the area.

Detectives are investigating a similar incident that happened December 20 near the intersection of 5th St and Geiger St. Police say no one reported that explosion until the next day.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, please contact Detective Stivers with HPD at (812) 683-3003. You may also remain anonymous by calling HPD’s Anonymous Tip Line: (812) 684-2992.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity is urged to call 911.

